Investiture ceremony at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shamit School conducted investiture ceremony in the presence of chairperson Mamta Runwal and principal Kiran Chavan. The elected students were invited to the stage to receive their respective badges, symbolizing their position in the school council. The newly-elected council members took an oath, pledging to uphold the core values of the school and to represent the interests of their peers. Various cultural performances and musical interludes followed. Head Boy and the Head Girl delivered speeches.