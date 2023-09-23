Investiture ceremony at TCHOIS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

TCH Orchids The International School Adgaon organized an investiture ceremony for the academic year 2023-24. Chief guest and secretary of Tender Care Home Shailaja Kekre administered the oath to the newly-elected students’ council members. Students were conferred the badges by the chief guest, principal, and coordinators. Pooja Kale and Yuvraj Karwa were conferred the badges of the president of the school Girls and Boys, respectively. Aradhya Patil and Sayaji Markand were conferred the badges of the president junior section. Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage congratulated the council members for their victory after an extensive process of election including nomination, campaigning, panel interview, and voting.