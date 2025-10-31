Involvement of 3 civic officials fails to repair damaged sewage chamber on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Pundliknagar area, particularly at Shivrana Public Library (lane no. 21) and New Hanumannagar (lane no. 1), a major problem has arisen due to a burst drainage line over the past few days. The entire locality is filled with an unbearable stench, making it difficult for residents to even breathe. Students visiting the nearby library and schools are also suffering due to the foul odor.

Local social workers L D Tadu and Sachin Sirsat have lodged a complaint with the municipal corporation officials of Garkheda Ward ‘E’. However, even after five days since the complaint was filed, the corporation has not initiated any repair work. Though contractors’ representatives visited the site for inspection, citizens allege that junior engineer Kiran Gaikwad has failed to take concrete action. The senior engineer K Pawar was also informed over the phone, yet no response or action has been taken, according to the social workers. Meanwhile, when the issue was raised with chief executive engineer Santosh Japkar, he reportedly instructed the junior engineers to take immediate corrective measures.

However, residents claim that even after eight days of these directives, no engineers or workers have arrived on-site. This delay has fueled public anger in the area. The residents have demanded that the municipal corporation immediately repair the damaged drainage line and resolve the issue of foul odor. They have also warned that if prompt action is not taken, they will launch a protest against the municipal corporation.