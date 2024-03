Iqbal Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior citizen and resident of Al-Hilal Colony, Iqbal Begum w/o Mohd. Minhajuddin (Afsar Ali) died of a brief illness on Sunday evening (at 11.30 pm). She was 79.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid (near Aam Khas Maidan) on Monday (March 25) morning and the burial took place at Chittekhana Qabrastan in Town Hall.

She leaves behind a family comprising four sons, three daughters, and an extended family.