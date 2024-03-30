IRC holds 10-Day Conference at Haj House

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust will be hosting a comprehensive 10-day conference from March 30 to April 8, 2024, at Haj House. The conference will be held daily from 11 pm to 12.30 am.

According to the IRC press release, the conference aims to delve into various informative topics and address pertinent social issues along with their solutions. It will give insights into identifying and addressing societal challenges.

Distinguished speaker Adv. Faiz Syed will lead the sessions, which will prominently feature interactive Question-and-Answer segments.

Men, women, and youths are encouraged to participate in these 10-day-long discussions. The conference will focus on empowering youths to become technically proficient and cultivate skills that enable them to contribute positively to both their families and society, added the release.