IRC to conduct more Aadhaar Card camps in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day long Aadhaar Camp organised by Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC) evoked good response. The camp was organised on August 16 and 17 2025 at IRC Community Centre, Rohila Galli.

According to the IRC press release, a large number of beneficiaries were of Updates and Corrections in their Aadhaar Cards, while the strength of new enrolments for Aadhaar Cards were satisfactory.

The Aadhaar authorities including CSC District Manager Purshottam Khane, Operations Manager Girish Jadhav and operator services provided by Sagar Kathar and Jagdish Jadhav extended active cooperation. Earlier, Tushar Kale visited to see arrangements of IRC. He and Girish Jadhav also held necessary discussions with IRC Vice President Azam Syed, Engr. Mohammad Zubair, and Khwaja Aleemuddin. The camp was organised under the guidance of IRC Founder and President Adv Faiz Syed and managed by General Manager Shabbir Ahmed.

Special arrangements like a separate waiting hall, drinking water, toilet for women etc were made at the camp.

IRC office-bearers and volunteers put in hard efforts. IRC vowed to hold such camps frequently in the city in the near future.