IRC to hold Aadhaar Card camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (popularly known as IRC) will be organising a 2-day Aadhaar Card camp at IRC Community Centre in Rohilla Galli from August 16.

The citizens may contact the centre between 9 am and 6 pm on August 16 and 17 (Saturday and Sunday).

IRC Founder & President Adv. Faiz Syed has urged the citizens to avail benefit from this camp in large numbers. The citizens desirous to update their Aadhar Card or apply for the new one (age 1-18 years) may contact the centre.

The press release issued by IRC’s Khwaja Aleemuddin stated that IRC also provides services relating to Correction in Name; Date of Birth; Birth Certificate; Passport; Bank KYC; Updation of Details like mobile number etc. The service is offered on a no profit no loss basis. Hence the applicant has to pay government fees as per norms.