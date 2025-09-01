Irene secures Ph D Scholarship at Queen’s University Belfast

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Irene Pathan has been awarded the prestigious Ph D Scholarship (QBSPGR2025/26) by Queen’s Business School, Queen’s University Belfast, Northern Ireland. The scholarship covers full tuition fees along with an annual stipend of £19,622 (approx. ₹1.63 lakh per month).

The award is for a duration of 3.25 years (October 1, 2025 - December 31, 2028) in the field of Business and Management. As part of the scholarship, Irene will also undergo mandatory research methods training and contribute by teaching six hours per week.

Director of Postgraduate Research Dr Juliet Hassard confirmed the award. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Irene’s academic journey.