Irfana Tabassum Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Irfana Tabassum Begum (59), a resident of Wahed Colony, passed away on Tuesday.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid, Buddhilane while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. She leaves behind one daughter, two sons, one sister and two brothers. She was the wife of Prof Shaikh Mansoor, the president of Al Sabha Education and Welfare Society. Irfana Tabassum also worked as headmistress at Ali Miya Nadvi School for many years.