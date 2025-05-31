Iron worth Rs. 3.39 lakhs stolen from construction site

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves have looted thousands of kilograms of iron rods worth nearly Rs 3.39 lakhs, which were kept in a field for construction work. The theft occurred between May 28 and May 30 in the Vitawa area.

Sandip Jadhav (35), who runs a construction and solar business, had taken construction work in the Vitawa and Naigaon areas. The iron rods required for the work were stored at Perte Farm House near the RTO office. However, between May 28 and 30, unknown persons stole 1617 kilograms of 16mm rods and 3430 kilograms of 12mm rods, amounting to a total value of Rs. 3.39 lakhs. A complaint has been filed at Daulatabad Police Station, and Sub-Inspector Vasant Shelke is investigating the case