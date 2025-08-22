IRPOF ECM highlights career disparities among railway officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Indian Railway Promotee Officers’ Federation (IRPOF), headquartered in New Delhi and representing about 60% of Railway officers, held its Executive Committee Meeting at the Kalarang auditorium on August 21–22 in Secunderabad to press for parity in promotions for Group-B (promotee) officers.

Indian Railways has two streams of officers,direct recruits through UPSC (Group-A) and promotees through departmental exams (Group-B). IRPOF represents the latter. At the meeting, members highlighted the withdrawal of Adhoc Senior Scale promotions for Group-B officers since December 2019, though it continues for Group-A officers.

Another issue was the delay in induction of Group-B officers into Group-A. While eligibility is three years, officers in some departments wait 15–17 years compared to 6–8 years in others, creating disparities. IRPOF demanded a “One-Time Special DPC” to address the irregularity.

At the ECM, General Manager, South Central Railway, Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, and Additional General Manager, Satya Prakash, addressed participants with Principal Heads of Departments of SCR. President, IRPOF Deepak Raj, and Secretary General, IRPOF, Dr. Amit Jain, also spoke and assured that these issues would be taken up with the Railway Board.