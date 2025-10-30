Is CSMC waiting for major stray dog tragedy?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The stray dog menace in the city has reached alarming proportions, with residents accusing the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) of gross negligence. Citizens from both slum areas and posh localities are living in constant fear of attacks by aggressive stray dogs. Children and senior citizens are the worst affected. The problem, however, is not confined to personal safety alone. Residents of elite colonies have also complained of damage to vehicles, as dogs are frequently seen jumping on car bonnets and roofs, leaving dents and scratches.

Quick Response Team needed

Senior citizen and architect Ajay Kulkarni from Vivekananda Society expressed concern over the growing threat and the civic body’s lack of response. “I urge the municipal commissioner to set up a Quick Response Team (QRT) to address complaints related to stray dogs. Residents are living in fear due to aggressive strays entering the society. The dog squad does not respond to calls, and even online complaints go unanswered. It seems the CSMC is waiting for a serious mishap before acting,” Kulkarni said.

Sterilization drive has failed

Ex-serviceman Ershad Khan from Rohila Galli (near City Chowk) also voiced frustration. “I submitted letters to the municipal commissioner and the chief animal husbandry officer last month, but no action has been taken. The number of stray dogs is rising rapidly, and the sterilization programme appears to have failed. Many dogs are injured or diseased, posing a risk of rabies. Immediate treatment and control measures are needed,” Khan said.

Vehicles also bearing the brunt

A resident from an upscale locality, requesting anonymity, said his car had suffered repeated damage.

“Dogs jump on the bonnet and roof of my car, causing dents and fading the paint. They even tear the car cover. The civic administration must take urgent steps to address this issue,” he said.

Growing Anger Among Citizens

Residents across the city are demanding prompt and effective measures from the CSMC to tackle the menace. They allege that the civic administration’s indifference has emboldened stray dogs and endangered public safety. Until the CSMC takes decisive action, citizens fear it may take a major tragedy to awaken the authorities.