Is your daughter safe? Another schoolgirl molested by auto driver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Parents across the city are on high alert after a shocking new incident where a schoolgirl was allegedly molested by her regular auto-rickshaw driver. This is the second such case in a matter of days, raising serious questions about the safety of our children traveling to and from school.

The latest incident occurred on July 31 around 3 pm. A 14-year-old girl was on her way home from her English-medium school when her auto driver, 46-year-old Santosh Thakre, stopped his rickshaw in a deserted area. Pretending to be on a phone call, Thakre allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. When she screamed, a startled Thakre dropped her home and fled. Just a day earlier, a van driver was arrested in the Mukundwadi area for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl. This disturbing pattern has left the city reeling.

The Victim's Ordeal

The victim, who initially traveled to school with her parents, had been using Thakre's service for a short period due to extra classes. After reaching home, she tearfully told her parents about the incident, revealing that Thakre had previously tried to touch her. The parents immediately filed a police complaint, leading to Thakre’s swift arrest by CIDCO police.

The girl is now reportedly in severe trauma and fears rickshaws and drivers.

A community's response

Thakre, who had been ferrying students for 15 years, was a known face in the community. Police revealed that Thakre, a married man with two daughters, brazenly admitted to his crime, stating, "I touched her." His auto-rickshaw has been seized, and authorities are working to cancel his permit. In response to the horrifying news, the school's administration held an emergency meeting with parents and all transport staff. They issued a strong warning to all drivers, but many parents feel this is not enough. The question remains: as parents, what can we do to ensure our children are truly safe?