ISCCM–ISPEN conducted microbiology and nutrition workshops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The HOPE Conference, held on November 22 and 23, 2024, at Hyatt Place, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, featured two focused academic sessions on critical care microbiology and critical care nutrition, jointly conducted by the ISCCM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter and ISPEN. The sessions were organized under the guidance of Dr. Anup Toshniwal and Dr. Shruti Toshniwal.

Experts included Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, Dr. Rahul Choudhari, Dr. Prashant Valse, Dr. Seema Kulkarni, Dr. Karan Ostwal, Dr. Vinod Gosavi, Dr. Rahul Talele, Dr. Yogesh Devgirikar, dietician Rohini Patil, Dr. Gitesh Dalvi, Dr. Nandkumar Neel, Dr. Sharad Biradar, and Dr. Yogesh Adkine. Topics covered recent developments in infection management, antibiotic use, nutritional guidelines for critically ill patients, and multidisciplinary approaches in ICU settings.

In his remarks, Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, president of ISCCM and ISPEN, underlined the relevance of antibiotic stewardship and nutrition in oncology-related critical care. He noted that such academic exchanges help strengthen understanding across specialties.

More than 100 delegates, including practitioners from medicine, microbiology, oncology, nutrition and postgraduate students, attended the sessions.

On November 22, a separate hands-on hemodynamics workshop was conducted for nursing staff, with participation from over 50 nurses, focusing on practical, skill-based ICU training.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr Lakkas acknowledged the cooperation of Dr. Anup Toshniwal and Dr. Shruti Toshniwal, stating that such initiatives contribute to regular academic activity in the region.

Photo caption- ISCCM and ISPEN president Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, along with Dr. Rahul Choudhari, Dr. Prashant Valse, Dr. Seema Kulkarni, Dr. Karan Ostwal, and other experts, at the HOPE Conference held on November 22–23, 2024, at Hyatt Place, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.