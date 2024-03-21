ISKCON Madhuvan organizes flower holi to celebrate Gaura Purnima

Celebrations will be held between March 23 to 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) located at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Madhuvan Adalat Road, Chintamani Colony is organizing a programme to celebrate Gaura Purnima on March 25, said Jivadaya Prabhu in a press conference here on Thursday.

Speaking further, he said that Gaura Purnima is a festival that honors the birth of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. This festival holds special significance for Gaudiya Vaishnava and ISKCON followers. The festivities will begin from March 23 starting a special programme for youths on Saturday. There will be a programme for the families on Sunday morning and evening.

The main celebratory programme will commence at 5 pm with Harikirtan. This will be followed by a sermon delivered by Shri Sundar Sham Prabhu, a renowned preacher from ISKCON Pune. A cultural programme will ensue, leading up to the highlight of the event that will be the flower holi. The programme will conclude with the distribution of Maha Prasad for all attendees.

The ISKCON Madhuvan gaura purnima organizing committee welcomes everyone to participate in this joyous occasion. Committee members Dr Ramesh Ladda, Vinod Bagdia, Dr Santosh Madrewar, Sandeep Lokhande and others were present.