ISKCON Srikrishna Janmashtami Mahamohotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav has been organized for two days on September 6 and 8.

Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav will be held at ISKCON’s vedic education and cultural centre, Sri Sri Radha Nikunjabihari Nirmanadhin Mandir at Jalna road, Varud Phata. The festival will start with a special darshan on Wednesday and Thursday at 6 pm. This will be followed by Abhishek, cultural programmes, kirtan, Mahaarti and then distribution of Mahaprasad. Mahabhishek will start from 7 pm. Nandotsav and Prabhupada appearance day, Katha, Kirtan, Prabhupada Pushpanjali will be held on September 8 at 6 pm. The festival will conclude with Mahaprasad. An appeal has been made on behalf of ISKCON that the devotees should take advantage of this programme.