ISKCON to host Srimad Bhagavat Katha at Warud Kaji from June 18–22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-day Srimad Bhagavat Katha on the Srimad Bhagavat Katha will be held at the under-construction ISKCON temple in Warud Kaji from June 18 to 22. The event will be led by internationally acclaimed preacher Lal Govind Prabhu.

Originally a diamond trader from Gujarat, Lal Govind Prabhu has delivered over 430 Bhagavat Kathas across 32 countries. The Katha will be conducted daily from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm and will include rituals such as Abhishek, Aarti, and Bhandara Prasad. Transportation arrangements will be available from various parts of the city to the event venue. Special provisions have been made for sponsors and Yajman Seva. The venue, which can accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 devotees, is equipped with modern amenities and features a spacious, pillar-free hall with a balcony. The organizing committee is headed by chief coordinator Rajendra Darda, president N.K. Gupta, working president Dr. Sushil Bharuka, and chief host Rajkumar Agrawal. The vice presidents include Mahavir Patni, Sanjay Mantri, Naresh Sikchi, and Purushottam Jaipuria (Jalna). Other key members include secretary Dr. Vishal Ladniya, joint secretary Anand Bharuka, treasurer Govind Goyal, CA Nandkishor Malpani, public relations head Ravi Machhar, Kamlesh Dhoot, Rajesh Bharuka (Coordinator), Dr. Manohar Agrawal, Shyam Agrawal and others. The event is supported by the Sakal Marwari and Gujarati Mahasabha.