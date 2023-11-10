Issue of motorcycle parking led to group clash in Krantinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police station has registered an offence against two family members on charge of clashing with each other over a petty issue of parking two-wheeler in Krantinagar, on November 8, at 11 pm.

It so happened that the complainant woman, when she was at her home on November 8 evening Sohan came in front of her house and created a ruckus. Under the influence of alcohol, he was insisting on keeping aside the two-wheeler and started abusing and later on held her hand. Hearing her screams, her brother came to help her, but Sohan beat him as well. While Rohan took out a knife and attacked the back of the woman's brother. Later on her brother’s friend reached the spot, but Rohan also attacked and injured him with a knife and a fighter.

The residents in the neighbourhood intervened and settled the dispute to avoid an untoward incident. Later on, the injured victims were admitted to the government hospital.

After the incident, both the groups lodged cross-complaints. According to the complaint of the Ugle family, the Bankar family attacked them over the parking of a two-wheeler and also hit the head with a cement paving block. Sunil Ugle and Rohan Ugle were beaten up and injured seriously. They also mentioned that they are reeling under threat from the above mentioned accused. The police arrested the members of both the groups and took action.

The woman in her complaint named Sohan Sunil Ugle, Rohan Sunil Ugle, Santosh Dadarao Ugle, Sunil Dadarao Ugle, Mayur Sunil Ugle and Utkarsh Santosh Ugle for attacking her and others. Besides, on the complaint of Sunil Ugle, the police have booked Karan Bankar, Dheeraj Bankar, Rohit Sonwane, Swapnil Diwekar, Vaibhav Ragde, Akshay Ragade, Prashant and Bhavdya Borde.