Issue of police quarters in city to be solved

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The issue of police quarters at Kranti Chowk and TV Centre will be resolved with priority soon, assured state home minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative council’s question-answer hour on Thursday. He was answering a starred question raised by MLC Satish Chavan.

Chavan said the Kranti Chowk police locality was established in 1963 and the police locality at TV Centre in 1980. The houses in both these localities are in bad condition. Although Rs 7 crore was spent on the repairing work, the bad condition of the houses still prevails. The buildings need plaster, drainage line and public toilets are in bad condition. The police living there have to face severe inconvenience.

Answering the question, Fadnavis said, the work to initiate action on the 306 police quarters in the state is in progress at the Director General of Police office level. Priority will be given to the police localities in Aurangabad, he said.

Opposition leader MLC Ambadas Danve and MLC Vikram Kale also participated in the discussion.