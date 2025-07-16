IT raid on CA-Firm: Persons involved in suspected dealing summon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of the Income Tax Department has summoned persons involved in suspected deals with a CA firm of the city for the enquiry.

The IT Department raided a CA firm in the city on Monday in connection with tax evasion and fake TDS refund cases and is conducting a thorough investigation.

The action has been going on for 72 hours and questioning of persons suspected of dealing with the firm would be called for further probe on July 17.

A thorough investigation is being conducted into the documents of the CA firm's residence, office and college at Cidco N 2 and N4. The raid, which began on Monday morning, continued till Wednesday midnight.

Some of the individuals whose names were found in this investigation were called for questioning on Wednesday. They were asked several questions and information about their financial transactions was sought. Many important documents were recovered in this, but sources refused to give more information about them.

Under this drive, which is underway at 150 places across the country, the IT Department is taking strict action against suspicious organisations, CA firms and industrialists. This investigation in the city is a part of it.