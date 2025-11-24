Italy’s consul general visits Smart City Office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, Walter Ferrara paid a visit to the Smart City Office headquarters on Monday. He was impressed with the utilisation of advanced technology for the welfare of citizens.

Deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Ravindra Jogdand and additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil welcomed him. Project manager (IT) Syed Faiz Ali briefed the diplomat about the functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centre (CCC) equipped with hundreds of advanced CCTV cameras etc to maintain law and order situation in the city; e-governance, Maji Swachata Sathi App, Smart Guru and Savitri Control Room, etc.