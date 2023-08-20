ITI recruitment: candidates to be disqualified if fake documents found

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) clarified that if any candidate submits a fake experience certificate during the recruitment process of 772 posts, they would be disqualified from the process.

It may be noted that various ITIs of the state published advertisements on February 16, 2023, for the recruitment of 772 posts in eight categories.

The provisional merit list was released after the examination. In the list, it was revealed that hundreds of candidates applied for all eight posts by obtaining fake experience certificates from the same company.

The DVET has issued a circular for this purpose. As per the circular, all the candidates were allowed to appear for the examination held on April 16 subject to certificate verification.

In the DVET circular, it was stated that the verification of the experience certificate would be done and if found a fake experience certificate was anyone, they would be disqualified from the process. So, hundreds of eligible students heaved a sigh of relief. The merit list is provisional while the selection list will be released later.

The documents and certificates of the selected candidates will be done. If any other documents including the experience certificate are found to be fake, the concerned candidate will be disqualified for the further recruitment process.

Director of DVET Digambar Dalvi clarified through the circular that no appeal of the candidate would be taken into consideration in the fake certificate case.

Digambar Dalvi said that if a single candidate applied for eight posts, it was unfair to exclude him from the list without verifying his documents. “Therefore, if any forgery is found while verifying the experience certificates of the candidates, action to disqualify the concerned from the recruitment process will be taken. If a candidate qualifies for more than one post, the appointment orders will be issued for the post in which he is willing to join,” he added.