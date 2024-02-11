IVF Center to come up in GMCH; Rs 7.20 Cr fund sanctioned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good for the childless couple of Marathwada that an In vitro fertilization (IVF) centre will come up in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) soon.

The costly treatment of infertility will be free of cost for the common men with the establishment of the centre at the cost of Rs Rs 7.20 crore.

An administrative approval was given to purchase the necessary equipment for setting up the IVF centre through grants of the State scheme to be available for 9 government medical colleges and hospitals of the State. The GMCH of the district was also included in the scheme.

This IVF Center will work under the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of the GMCH. It is understood that the inspection of space in the super speciality hospital section of the hospital was being carried out. Efforts are being made to make the centre operational under the guidance of Dean Shivaji Sukre.

What are expenses in private hospitals?

Test tube baby treatment in a private hospital’s IVF centre costs at least Rs 80,000 to 1.5 lakh. This treatment will be free in the GMCH. It will provide great support to poor couples facing infertility. Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said this centre would start in four to five months and initially, 100 kits would be available for this purpose.

What is IVF?

In vitro fertilization (IVF), sperm and an egg are fertilized outside of the human body. IVF process that involves retrieving eggs from ovaries and manually combining them with sperm in a lab for fertilisation. Several days after fertilisation, the egg (now called an embryo) is placed inside a uterus. Pregnancy occurs when this embryo implants itself into the uterine wall.