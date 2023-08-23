Jadhav promoted as PI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dilip Yadavrao Jadhav has been promoted as the police inspector in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police in the communication and information technology (wifeless) department. Earlier, he worked in the Naxalite area at Devare in Gondia district for five years. He has so far received around 650 awards and 125 certificates for his commendable police service in the police department. He also impart Yoga training to the police officers and employees.