Jaganmata Sharada elocution contest begins

Jaganmata Sharada elocution competition, jointly organised by Veda Science Research Institute and Vishwa Foundation, Shivpuri (Akkalkot), was inaugurated by Pushpa Bhumre at P D Jawalakar Public School, on Tuesday.

Initially, a Vyahriti Havan was performed by Ramdev Dada Chaudhary Dhamangaonkar, trustee of Shivpuri. The portraits of Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj and Bhagwati Sharada Mata were worshipped.

Organisers S P Jawalkar, Govind Apte, Sanjay Agrawal, Murlidhar Bansode, Archana Jawalkar, Prakash Jawalkar, and Vaishali Kalekar were present.

This year marks the 31st year of the competition. Today, presentations were held for the first group of Marathi-medium students from Classes 5th to 7th. The topics for this group included Agnihotra for Mental Peace, Values as the Pillar of Life, Non-Violence – An Ideal Way of Life, and Teachings of Sant Gadgebaba.

Judges were Ravindra Tamewar, Surekha Pawar, Vikas Raut, and Changdev Korde. Vanita Katkar and Jyoti Thakre conducted the proceedings. Pradeep Vikhe proposed a vote of thanks.