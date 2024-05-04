Jai Babaji devotee family prepares to announce support on May 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency, all eyes are on the impending announcement from the Jai Babaji Bhakta Parivar regarding their support. According to sources, the decision is expected to be unveiled on May 7.

Leading the Jai Babaji devotee family is Anant Vibhushit Sri Sri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiriji Maharaj, who previously contested as an independent candidate in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha elections of 2009 against Chandrakant Khaire. Notably, Shantigiri Maharaj garnered significant attention during that election, amassing 1.48 lakh votes.

While Shantigiri Maharaj is currently engaged in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, speculation abounds regarding the stance the Jai Babaji devotee family will adopt in Aurangabad constituency. Ramanand Maharaj, spokesperson for the parivar, has confirmed that the awaited decision will be made public on May 7.

Votes received by Shantigiri Maharaj in 2009:

Aurangabad Central - 46,127

Aurangabad West - 8,369

Aurangabad East - 5,381

Kannad - 20,882

Gangapur - 40,769

Vaijapur - 66,490

Others-38