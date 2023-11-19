Jain ascetic's historic 81-day fast celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jain Shwetambara Murtipujak Sri Sangh honored ascetic Sarika Bora for completing the 81-day fast. The grand procession, starting from the Vimalnath Jain temple, showcased Bora in a decorated chariot, accompanied by religious music on Sunday. As the procession reached Tapadia nayta mandir, devotees chanted in support, underscoring the significance of Bora's feat. Dignitaries like Munishree Hansbodhivijayji and Navakar seeker Tarakarishiji acknowledged the historical impact of this fasting achievement in Marathwada. The global recognition was evident as devotees from abroad joined the ceremony. Jain musician Nilesh Shah added a spiritual touch with religious songs. Bora received a congratulatory letter from the Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sri Sangh, making this event a milestone in the Jain community's history. The ceremony, moderated by Narendra Galeda and Sanjay Sancheti, showcased the endurance and devotion of Sarika Bora.