Jain community unites for justice and safety of Jain seers

Silent march protests killing of Jainacharya in Karnataka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sakal Jain Samaj organized a silent march in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday to protest the brutal killing of Digambar Jainacharya Kamakumarnandiji Gurudev in Karnataka. The march was attended by a large number of people, including women, and was led by seers such as Siddharthamuniji, Hansbodhi Vijayji Maharaj, and Premhansa Vijayji Maharaj.

Demand for justice

The protesters carried placards with slogans such as 'Jain Muniyo Ki Suraksha Jain Dharma Ki Suraksha' and 'Munio Se Abhadra Vyavahar, Jain Samaj Nahi Karenga Swikar' to demand justice for the Jain Acharyas killing. A high-level inquiry committee was also appointed, and strict punishment was demanded for the culprits. The march started from Paithan Gate in the morning, and the procession reached Shahgunj Gandhi statue chowk via Gulmandi, Machli Khadak, City Chowk, and Sarafa road. The protesters sang songs by Digambar Jainacharya Kamakumarnandiji Gurudev and expressed their feelings on the issue. Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda could not participate as his health was not good. However, we are getting his guidance from time to time, said the working president of the society, Subhash Zambad. Samaj vice president Vilas Sahuji read the statement to be given to the Chief Minister on this occasion. A statement was also given to deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe on behalf of the community.

Support from other communities

Members of the Bohri Samaj also met with Upapravartak Siddharth Muniji at City Chowk and expressed their support for the march. BJP's Shirish Boralkar, former mayor Bapu Ghadmode, Dilip Thorat, Dayaram Basaiye, and others also participated in the protest.Treasurer of Sakal Jain Samaj GM Bothra, Vice president Lalit Patni, Zumbarlal Pagaria, Sudhir Sahuji, Anil Kumar Sancheti, Kaushik Surana, Digambar Kshirsagar and others were present.

Safety of Sadhus and Saints

The Jain community has called for the safety of sadhus and saints who spend their lives for the benefit of society, religion, and the country. Upapravartak Siddharth Muniji urged all religions to unite for the safety of the 2 lakh sadhus and saints in the country.

Disgrace for the country

Hansbodhi Vijayji described the incident of Jain Acharyas murder in Karnataka as a disgrace for the country. He urged the protesters to continue the agitation until justice is served.

Peaceful protest, call for unity

The protest was a peaceful demonstration of the community's outrage at the brutal killing of the Jainacharya in Karnataka. The community's call for unity and support from other religions to ensure the safety of sadhus and saints.