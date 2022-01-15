Jain Engineers’ Society to host online session on ‘Meditation’

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The Jain Engineers’ Society Aurangabad (JESA)-NX will host an online session on ‘Meditation; Your Way to Success’ at 7 am, on January 16.

President of Society Sawant Chudiwal said that in today’s fast pace world, keeping the right balance between spirituality, running a thriving business empire and enjoying an active social life with family and friends, has become the most important aspect of life.

He said that keeping that in mind, JESA-NX will, hold a virtual meditation workshop in which a successful entrepreneur and renowned spiritual enthusiast Shreans Daga will guide the participants.

Shreans Daga is the Vice-Chairman of Pyramid Valley International, which houses the world’s largest pyramid for meditation, serving individuals, societies and organizations in their quest for self-realization.

Project chairman -Siddhant Sethi, Archana Kasliwal, project coordinator Rashmi Gandhi appealed to all to participate in the online session to learn the science of spirituality to reach our highest potential and create our own desired reality.