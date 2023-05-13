Jain International students shine in CBSE exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The students of Jain International School, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar achieved 100% result in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) grade X examination. Hitesh Pote topped the school with 97% and Amogh Joshi second with 96.8%. In all, 21 students scoring more than 90% marks. CEO Dr Chandrasheka D.P. principal Shikha Srivastava, the management and the staff congratulated the students for their success.