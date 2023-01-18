Jain Mahasabha convention on Jan 20

Aurangabad: The national convention of the Bharatvarshiya Digambar Jain Mahasabha Delhi-Lucknow has been organised at the Shri 1008 Munisuvratnath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Paithan between January 20 and 21. The convention will be inaugurated at 10 am in the presence of Acharya 108 Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj. Dharmasanrakshini Mahasabha, Tirth Sanrakshini, Shruti Samvardhini Mahasabha from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The third session will be held from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. On January 21, the Jain Atmanirbhar Yojana will begin at 9.30 am. The convention will conclude with the Mahamastakabhishek of Bhagwan Munisuvranath. National president Gajraj Gangwal, general secretary Prakashchand Badjate and other organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the convention.