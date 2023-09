Jain Seva Sangh’s paryushan mahaparv concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guru Gautam Shri Shwetambar Vardhaman Jain Seva Sangh N3 Cidco concluded the Paryushan Mahaparva on September 23. On the same day, the construction work of Shri Abhaydevsurishwarji Aradhana Bhavan was started at the side of Shri Shankheshwar Parshwanath Jain Jinalaya.

In the morning, a procession was taken out from Mahaveer Super Market, Connaught Place to Agrasen Bhavan Cidco with the beneficiary families of Abhaydevsurishwarji Aradhana Bhavan construction work.

In the evening, a mass apology programme under the Paryushan parv was organized by Shravak Sangh Cidco. Singer Mehul Rupada presented various devotional songs. The programme was attended by a large number of members of Sakal Jain Samaj.