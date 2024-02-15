Jain youth conference emphasizes religious preservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acharya Shri 108 Prasannasagarji Maharaj addressed the Jain youth conference, stressing the importance of preserving religious traditions alongside spiritual education for young men and women.

Maharaj urged youths to eschew addiction and embrace virtuous living, emphasizing the need for active participation in religious practices and community service. The event, held in Kunjvan at Udgaon on Thursday, featured various programmes and guidance from spiritual leaders. Attendees were encouraged to uphold Jain values, prioritize societal progress over competition, and foster a sense of national identity. Antarmana Acharya highlighted the significance of promoting Jain principles, advocating for casteless society and addiction-free lifestyles among today's youth.