Jaipur MIDC to get infra boost under state’s industrial reform drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jaipur MIDC is set to benefit as Maharashtra fast-tracks reforms to become a $1 trillion economy. In a recent review meeting, the government prioritised Jaipur along with five other MIDC zones for upgraded power infrastructure. Key reforms include single-window approvals via the MAITRI portal, online environmental clearances, timely 'Consent to Establish' and 'Operate' simplified labour and land processes, and proposal for Industrial Township status to avoid double taxation Water and power supply in Jaipur MIDC will be enhanced, and connectivity to Samruddhi Mahamarg will be fast-tracked. Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pankajatai Munde, Shivendrasinh Raje Bhonsle and others were present. The state aims to make MIDC zones like Jaipur industry-ready and investment-friendly.