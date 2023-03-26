Jairaj Patil elected unopposed as president of AISA

-Suhas Lanke as VP and Rahul Jaju as secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent election held on March 26, Jairaj Patil, a well-known industrialist, was elected unopposed as the president of the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA). The entire panel, including Suhas Lanke as vice president, Rahul Jaju as secretary, Abhijeet Bhalkikar as treasurer, and several directors, has also been elected to lead the organization forward.

With a membership base of over 250 members, including prominent entrepreneurs, AISA has been actively working towards the betterment of the industrial sector for over 30 years. The association plays a vital role in promoting business opportunities, networking, and lobbying for the interests of the industrial sector in the region.

Patil expressed his gratitude for the support extended to him and aims to take AISA to new heights during his tenure as the president. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving their goals and addressing the challenges faced by the industry.

The elections were conducted under the guidance of election committee chairman Mangal Patel and committee members Pankaj Loya and Nitin Somani. The other newly elected executive members are Prabhulal Patel, Rajesh Vaishnav, Shamrao Gaikwad, Nilesh Totla, Balu Pawar, Sagar Malani, Kiran Sakla, Milind Umadikar, TV Jadhav, Mayur Jalnawala, and Haresh Patel as directors. With a focus on collaboration and teamwork, the organization aims to address the challenges faced by the sector and promote growth and development.