Jal Jeevan Mission under scrutiny: Committee to inspect work in villages on January 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing piped water to every household, has come under increasing suspicion as doubts about the quality and progress of the work mount. During a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held at the District Collector’s office on Friday, even members of the ruling party voiced concerns, adopting an opposition stance and questioning the effectiveness of the mission’s implementation.

MP Sandipan Bhumre, who chaired the meeting, took note of the growing doubts and announced the formation of a special committee to inspect the ongoing work. The committee will visit two villages on January 10, 2025, to assess the actual status of the water supply projects. This inspection is seen as crucial, given the increasing concerns about substandard work and delays in several areas. The meeting, which began with a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was attended by key officials, including OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MLAs Prashant Bamb, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjana Jadhav, Anuradha Chavan, District Collector Dilip Swami, Municipal Commissioner GG Sreekanth, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, Smart City CEO Jagdish Miniar, Additional CEO Dr. Sunil Bhokre, and Sub-Divisional Officer Vinod Khiroldkar.

Concerns over substandard work

MLA Prashant Bamb raised alarm over the poor quality of work in many areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He pointed out that several projects have either been delayed or are of substandard quality. In some areas, work has yet to begin, despite the mission’s ambitious goals. This has fueled the growing suspicion about the mission’s progress.

Open anganwadis and dilapidated Schools

The issue of open anganwadis and dilapidated schools also came to the forefront. The district currently has 568 anganwadis operating in the open, with only 24 buildings constructed under the District Planning Committee. Additionally, 1,276 schools in the region have tin roofs that leak during the rains, causing serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children. In Vaijapur taluka alone, 92 anganwadis are still operating outdoors. MLA Bamb criticized the lack of infrastructure development, calling for urgent attention.

District Collector Dilip Swami assured the committee that efforts are underway to repair schools and improve facilities through the MGNREGA scheme.

Absentees raise questions

The meeting was notable for the absence of several key members, including MP Kalyan Kale, Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Ambadas Danve, Abdul Sattar, Satish Chavan, and Vikram Kale. Their absence raised questions about the seriousness of the discussions surrounding the mission’s implementation.