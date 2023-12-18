‘Jal Samadhi Andolan’ for Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Hindvi Jankranti Sena (HJS) staged ‘Jal Samadhi Andolan’ at Narangi Dam in Vaijapur on Monday morning for the different demands including declaring reservation for the Maratha community before December 24. A total of 20 SJS members participated in the agitation that continued for five hours under the leadership of its founder Ajay Patil Salunke.

They withdrew the agitation after officers from the Tehsil and the Water Conservation Department gave written assurance. They were served a notice after bringing them to Vaijapur Police Station. Prashant Nikam, Santosh Gore, and others participated in the agitation.

Nayab tehsildar Rathod, API Vijay Narwade, branch engineering Irrigation Department Yogesh Surase, canal inspector S V Dabhade, beat head Sunil Kharat met the agitators.

Personnel of Police and Fire Brigade Departments along with motor boats, wire rope, and life-saving guards were deployed at the venue of the agitation as precautionary measures. Personnel of the Fire Brigade Department brought the agitators out of water.

Their other demands included lifting a ban on the export of onions, the assured price for agricultural products and releasing water from the Palkhed dam into the Narangi dam.