Jalna district Skill Development Assistant Commissioner visits MAGIC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ganesh P. Chimankar, Assistant Commissioner of the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center, Jalna, visited MAGIC to discuss the organization’s ongoing initiatives and future plans on Friday.

Director of MAGIC Prasad Kokil gave an overview of the organization’s journey, emphasizing its work with startups and its positive impact on the local startup ecosystem. The discussion also covered the potential expansion of MAGIC’s activities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The meeting focused on a proposed incubation centre at the Jalna Government ITI College. Ritesh Mishra, another Director at MAGIC, outlined the centre’s objectives, which aim to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Jalna District Skill Officer Suresh Bahure and members of the MAGIC incubator team participated in the meeting. The proposed incubation centre at Jalna’s Government ITI is expected to provide rural students with more opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship