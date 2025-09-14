Jalna District Youth Festival to be inaugurated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day Jalna District Level Youth Festival will be inaugurated at Senior College of Matsyodari Education Society in Ambad, on Monday.

Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailash Ambhure and Principal Dr Milind Pandit said that preparations for the festival were completed.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will inaugurate the festival at 10 am on Monday. President of the Education Society and former Minister MLA Rajesh Tope will preside over the function.

Former Principal Dr Bhagwatrao Katare and Administrative Officer and Principal Dr B R Gaikwad will also grace the event. Movie Lyricist Dr Vinayak Pawar, Management Council Member Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, will be the chief guest.

The valedictory ceremony and prize distribution ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm. Secretary of the Education Society Manisha Tope will preside over the function.