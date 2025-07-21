Jalna-Jalgaon rail line picks up pace, to connect Ajanta Caves

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The long-pending 174-km Jalna-Jalgaon railway project has moved forward with land acquisition underway in 19 villages.

A recent gazette notification marks a key step, bringing the Ajanta Caves UNESCO World Heritage site closer to finally getting rail connectivity. The Centre and Maharashtra government have partnered on the project, with the state committing 50% of the cost in its February 2024 interim budget. Land identification was earlier done through drone surveys, Google Earth geo-tagging, and LiDAR aerial mapping.

Villages where land is being acquired

Sillod tehsil: Sillod, Varud Kh., Pimpalgaon Peth, Bhawan, Mangrul, Dongargaon, Palod, Liha, Undangaon, Kajipur, Andhari, Anad, Balapur

Soygaon taluka: Thana, Fardapur, Dhanwat, Palskheda, Warkhedi Bk., Warkhedi Kh.

What the route will include

• 17 railway stations

• 130 small bridges

• 3 major bridges

• 3 tunnels

Proposed stations

Nasirabad, Dhanwat, Neri, Sunasgaon Budruk, Pahur, Wakod, Ajanta Caves, Anvi, Sillod, Bhokardan, Saygaon, Kedarkhed, Rajur, Baknepangri, Pimpalgaon, Nagewadi, Dinagaon

Project snapshot

• Length: 174 km

• Cost: Rs 7,105.52 crore

• Benefits: Improved connectivity to Jalgaon, Ajanta, and interior Marathwada

Concept design of the Jalna-Jalgaon railway route.