Jalna Municipal Commissioner caught red-handed taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major anti-corruption operation, Jalna Municipal Commissioner Santosh Mahadev Khandekar (48) was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at his residence in Kundalika, near Motibag, Jalna, around 7.35 pm. According to an ACB press note, the contractor involved had executed development works worth Rs 2.90 crore under the Jalna Municipal Corporation. These works included road construction from Bhakt Niwas to Hindurao Patil’s house, a 25-meter connecting road from Tirupati Nagar Road and drainage development. The contractor received part of the amount, and for approving the remaining bills and releasing the payment, commissioner Khandekar allegedly demanded a bribe from the contractor. After negotiations, an agreement was reportedly made for Rs 10 lakh to be paid.

The contractor, unwilling to pay the bribe, lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jalna Unit. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid on October 16 around 11.35 am at Khandekar’s official residence in Motibag, Jalna.

During the operation, ACB officials caught Khandekar red-handed while accepting the Rs 10 lakh in cash from the complainant. The commissioner was immediately taken into ACB custody for questioning. Simultaneously, officials began a search of his residence, which was ongoing at the time of reporting. The ACB has confirmed that a case has been registered against Santosh Khandekar.