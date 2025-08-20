Jalna Road stretch to widen after joint meeting of CSMC-Cidco-MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A joint meeting of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Cidco, and MIDC will be required to determine the exact width of the stretch of Jalna Road from Seven Hills to Ambassador Hotel, and an affidavit will be submitted thereafter, stated Adv. Suhas Urgunde on behalf of the municipal corporation on Wednesday. Based on this, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y G Khobragade adjourned the petitions for further hearing to September 18, 2025.

Different authorities have claimed the road to be 30, 45, and even 60 meters wide, leading to confusion. Earlier, during the hearing on July 15, Adv. Sambhaji Tope, representing the municipal corporation, had assured the court that a joint meeting of the three agencies would be held and guidance from the government sought to finalise the exact width of “this stretch” of the road. The affidavit will also be submitted after finalisation of width. He had also assured that no action would be taken against the petitioners’ properties until the next hearing.

Petitions under consideration

The petitions were filed by M/s Aboli Advisors (Infinity Infra Business Center), M/s M W Mishrikotkar (Arihant Motors), Meghdoot Resorts (Atithi Hotel), and Jitendra Jain (Jyotirmay Complex). These petitioners hold building permissions and occupancy certificates, and their properties were not shown as affected by road widening in the initial city development plan. However, in the plan submitted to the government, the alignment of the road appears altered.