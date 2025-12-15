Jalna’s ‘Ti’ wins top honour at 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preliminary round of the 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha, organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs under the Maharashtra government, concluded with enthusiasm at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar centre. Jalna’s play ‘Ti’ won the first prize, while ‘Take a Chance’ by Dnyanjyot Education Society, Jalna, secured second place, and ‘Utkraant’ by Sundreshwar Multipurpose Sevabhavi Sanstha, Jalna, won third prize. The first- and second-prize plays have qualified for the final round.

A total of 14 plays were staged at Tapadia Natya Mandir, with six additional performances at the Beed sub-centre, attracting around 4,000 spectators. The plays addressed social, cultural, educational, and awareness-driven themes, including women’s empowerment, rural hardships, and issues faced by the transgender community.

Individual awards included Sumit Sharma (Ti) for best direction and acting, Ratnadeep Vavhale (Take a Chance), and Vinayak Patil (Utkraant). Wahimak Jadhav (Utkraant) and Prasad Waghmare (Hiranyakashyapu) won in lighting, while Rameshwar Devre (Utkraant) and Baban Raut (Vitthal Vitthal) were recognised for set design. Varsharani Kolwade (Ti) and Kavita Divekar (Utkraant) were awarded for make-up and costumes. Music direction honours went to Abhinay Jadhav (Hiranyakashyapu).

Judges Devdutt Pathak, Sanjay Dekhne, and Jyoti Nisal evaluated the performances, and Cultural Affairs secretary Dr Kiran Kulkarni congratulated all winners.