Jamiatul Quraish Organisation takes out Morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Jamiatul Quraish Organisation of Maharashtra, along with farmers, took out a Morcha to the Divisional Commissionerate office on Wednesday, for various demands.

The protesters gathered at the city's Aamkhas Ground at 1 pm. The agitation at Bhadkal Gate at 3 pm. The morcha reached the Divisional Commissionerate office via Khille-Aark, District Collector's residence, Annabhau Sathe Chowk.

Social activists from many parts of the district participated in this march led by the president of the organisation, Haji Isa Qureshi. In a memorandum submitted to the Government through the Divisional Commissioner, illegal activities should be banned, there should be a ban on Gorakshak Sanghatna and action should be taken against those who harass farmers and traders.

Cases should be registered against the fraudsters. A ‘slaughterhouse’ should be built in every district and tehsil. These and other demands include that animals should not be stopped and harassed, even if they have a license for transportation. Afsar Khan, Kaleem Qureshi, former mayor Rashid Mamu, Habib Qureshi, Ilyas Kirmani and others participated in the march.

Box

Traffic jam due to Morcha

There was a traffic jam due to the Morcha. School buses, women, senior citizens, ST buses, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers were stranded at the same place for several hours. Even the police were helpless in front of this jam. A heavy police force was deployed at the Divisional Commissioner's office.