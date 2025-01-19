Jan Aakrosh Morcha taken out to protest murder of Deshmukh & Suryavanshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion took out Jan Aakrosh Morcha in the city on Sunday to protest the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi.

The agitators who were demanding justice for the deceased were displaying placards, and carrying saffron and blue flags.

The morcha that started at Kranti Chowk turned into a public meeting at Delhi Gate in front of the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed district, was abducted and brutally murdered last month. Somnath Suryavanshi, an agitator from Parbhani, died in police custody. There is intense anger in Marathwada in protest against both these incidents.

An all-party and religious Jan Aakrosh Morcha was taken out in the city on Sunday to demand the immediate arrest of the accused and the hanging of the guilty.

The morcha began after paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji at Kranti Chowk.

Maratha reservation activists leader Manoj Jarange Patil, Anandraj Ambedkar, deceased Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh, daughter Vaibhavi and son Viraj, as well as deceased Suryavanshi's family members Premnath Suryavanshi, Sayali Vitekar and Digambar Vitekar, Leader of Opposition to the State Legislative Council MLCs Ambadas Danve and Satish Chavan, former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Abhijit Deshmukh, Vinod Patil and thousands of social activists participated in the morcha which reached the Divisional Commissionerate via Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk, City Chowk, Gulmandi and Paithan Gate.

Saffron, blue flags & placards expressing anger

Hundreds of people were holding saffron and blue flags. They were also displaying placards showing messages like hang the killers of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi and justice for them.

Slogans against Dhananjay Munde & Walmik Karad

The organisers said that it would be a silent march and no one should raise any slogan. However, many agitators were giving slogans against Walmik Karad and demanding the resignation of Minister Dhananjay Munde.