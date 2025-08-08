Jan Akrosh Morcha against ‘bulldozer-style governance’ of CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, an all-party rally organised by Ambedkarite organisations was held in the form of a ‘Jan Aakrosh Morcha’ on Friday afternoon. The morcha started from Kranti Chowk and moved through Sillekhana Chowk, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Kille Ark, and VIP Road, finally reaching the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, where it transformed into a public gathering.

Deepak Nikalje conducted the proceedings. During the gathering, Deepak Kedar strongly criticised the municipal corporation. At the same time, he welcomed the stance of Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, who clarified that no demolition would occur without prior notice. Kedar demanded that the municipal commissioner stop this “bulldozer-style governance”, and that the post of “Anti-Encroachment Section Officer” (held by the CSMC’s accounts and finance officer) be removed, and an investigation be conducted into his assets.

Speeches delivered by various leaders

Several prominent activists and leaders like Arvind Kamble, Adv. Vijay Wankhede, Javed Qureshi and many others spoke on the occasion.

"This" Rally versus "That" Rally

There was much discussion about a previous rally held under the name of the Ambedkarite movement. In contrast to today’s rally, women participants in the earlier rally did not even have access to drinking water, while in that rally, Bisleri bottled water was distributed. Today's rally was marked by spontaneous participation from people, whereas in the previous rally, people were brought in deliberately.