Jan Akrosh Morcha taken out in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Jan Akrosh Morcha was taken out in the city on Monday demanding the arrest of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

It may be noted that there is an allegation that Jaleel used an insulting word in a press conference on June 11, hurting the sentiments of the Buddhist community. The cases were registered against him at Kranti Chowk, Begampura and Osmanpura Police Stations.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Annyay, Atyachar Virodhi Kriti Samiti took out a Jan Akrosh Morcha today as Jaleel has not been arrested yet. The Morcha began after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk by Baburao Kadam, the State working president of RPI (Athawale).

The Morcha, which passed through Sillekhana, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Aurangpura and Mill Corner, turned into a public meeting at Bhadkal Gate.

The number of women in this agitation was significantly higher than that of men and youth. The agitators were carrying blue flags and also shouting slogans aggressively. The leaders at the forefront of the Morcha were at Paithan Gate. Since the agitators were walking on both sides of the road, the police closed the roads to traffic completely.

While speaking at a meeting at Bhadkal Gate, prominent leaders criticised the former MP. “Jaleel wants to stop the schemes of the backward classes. The agitation is not against Muslims but against the leaders who are managed by the money-makers,” said Baburao Kadam, Arun Borde, Jalindar Shendge, Sanjay Thokal, adv Vijay Jondhale, Amit Bhuigarh and others during their speeches. Afsar Khan also spoke.