Janjal’s dissatisfaction will be resolved within 24 hours: Neelam Gorhe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The differences between Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal and guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat are likely to be resolved soon. Their dispute will be settled within 24 hours, claimed legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe during a press conference on Wednesday.

Gorhe said, “We have not yet discussed the matter with Janjal. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde speaks to everyone, and he will speak with Janjal as well. The guardian minister should work by taking everyone into confidence.”

Commenting on the disagreements that arose within the Mahayuti over the induction of new office-bearers, she added, “Deputy CM Shinde has met union home minister Amit Shah and discussed the matter. Some people in the party do get upset. Even when funds are allocated, some get angry over how they are used. People also change their stance depending on prabhag restructuring, which is why new inductions keep happening.”

She further noted, “Incidents of atrocities against women have increased, and a helpline has been launched. Deputy CM Shinde is overseeing the helpline. The Anandacha Shidha (subsidised food grains scheme) was started during Shinde's earlier tenure, but it has stopped now due to lack of funds. We will demand the CM and deputy CM that the scheme be restarted.”

Shinde calls Janjal

The dispute between Shirsat and Janjal has reached Eknath Shinde. On Wednesday, Shinde phoned Janjal to understand what exactly was happening. Janjal also met Shinde at the airport in the evening. Attention is now focused on what stand Janjal will take.

Reach out to 40,000 voters

Against the backdrop of the upcoming local body elections, Neelam Gorhe addressed a meeting of party office-bearers at the central office. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal, and district coordinator Pratibha Jagtap were present. Gorhe urged party members to work hard to reach 35,000–40,000 voters (of each prabhag) in the municipal elections. On this occasion, some women were inducted into the Shinde Sena.