Janmashtami at Global Eng School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 22, 2022 02:00 PM2022-08-22T14:00:02+5:302022-08-22T14:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, August 22: Janmashtami, the occasion of birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at Global English School.
Students came dressed up as Krishna and Radha and took out an impressive procession and dance cheerfully to the songs. Principal Gulnaz Zuber Khan thanked parents for their support. Teaching and non-teaching staff members took efforts for the success of the colourful event.