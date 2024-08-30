Janmashtami celebrations at Chaitnaya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shree Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated at Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad with a great zeal. Students of pre-primary and primary came dressed up as little Krishnas and Radhas, with vibrant costumes and peacock feathers adorning their hair. Students participated and tried their best to break the Dahihandi and enjoyed a lot. Principal Yogesh Bhramapurikar appreciated the efforts of students and teachers who conducted the event and performed dedicatedly.